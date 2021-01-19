NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says at the current rate, New York City will run out of the coronavirus vaccine by Thursday.
Frustrated by the flow of doses from the federal government, the mayor said the city could vaccinate 300,000 people this week if it had the supply.
WATCH: Mayor De Blasio’s Update On COVID Vaccine Distribution
“If we don’t get more vaccine quickly, a new supply of vaccine, we will have to cancel appointments and no longer give shots,” he said Tuesday. “We have the ability to vaccinate a huge number of people. We need the vaccine to go with it.”
De Blasio hopes the new Biden administration will be able to speed up distribution.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Explanation Of N.Y.’s Yellow, Orange, Red Zones (.pdf)
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage