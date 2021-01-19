CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says at the current rate, New York City will run out of the coronavirus vaccine by Thursday.

Frustrated by the flow of doses from the federal government, the mayor said the city could vaccinate 300,000 people this week if it had the supply.

WATCH: Mayor De Blasio’s Update On COVID Vaccine Distribution 

“If we don’t get more vaccine quickly, a new supply of vaccine, we will have to cancel appointments and no longer give shots,” he said Tuesday. “We have the ability to vaccinate a huge number of people. We need the vaccine to go with it.”

De Blasio hopes the new Biden administration will be able to speed up distribution.

