By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of another teenage boy in the Bronx.

Sixteen-year-old Kahlik Grier was shot and killed on Jan. 11 inside his apartment building in the Bronx.

Kahlik’s mother says her son had been at a friend’s apartment on the seventh floor, then walked into some kind of dispute as he was heading back to his own apartment.

A police source told CBS2’s Tony Aiello a gunman shot two men and then randomly shot Khalik in the stairwell as he fled the scene.

Police said Tuesday that a 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

The teen’s name is not being released at this time.

Two other men were arrested Friday in connection to the shooting — 19-year-old Desire Louree and 21-year-old Deshaun Grier. Louree is facing murder charges, while Grier has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

