By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 45-year-old man was stabbed in the back Monday at a subway station in Times Square.

Police believe it was an unprovoked attack.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. while the victim was standing on the Q train platform at 42nd Street.

Police said the suspect stabbed him in the back and then ran away.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

