NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 45-year-old man was stabbed in the back Monday at a subway station in Times Square.
Police believe it was an unprovoked attack.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. while the victim was standing on the Q train platform at 42nd Street.
Police said the suspect stabbed him in the back and then ran away.
The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.