NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People across the Tri-State Area are honoring those who lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic, as Mayor Bill de Blasio calls for dramatic changes in his ability to use his dwindling supply of vaccine.

A delay in the shipment of the Moderna vaccine and the need to cancel 23,000 appointments has led the mayor to demand approval to use shipments earmarked for second doses to give tens of thousands of New Yorkers their first shot, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday.

“My frustration is a lot of vaccine, 65,000 doses, sitting in a refrigerator on an artificial reserve, when we need them right now,” de Blasio said.

And when questions were raised about whether people who already got their first doses would be denied their second dose, officials said they would get it, even if it was slightly delayed.

They maintain a delay in the second dose won’t matter.

“It was included in part of the protocols. In some of the protocols they allowed a valid dose to be given up to seven days or even several weeks longer,” said Dr. Jay Varma, the city’s senior advisor for public health.

This comes as the nation marked an agonizing anniversary — the first COVID-19 case reported in the United States. Social distancing and mask wearing have not been enough to prevent more than 400,000 people from losing their lives to the virus.

Those who lost loved ones mourned at the steps of City Hall in Jersey City on Tuesday.

When Sabila Khan’s father passed away last April, she didn’t get to say goodbye.

“Remember the faces behind the numbers. Remember they had names, they had lives, they loved, they had families that they they’ve now left behind, and they died horrible lonely deaths. That’s what I want the country to remember,” Khan said.

As part of the national day of remembrance, the Empire State building was lit up. Meanwhile, Mayor de Blasio was just one of many in New York who said more vaccine is needed.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said he wants Albany to send more doses because his county is completely out of vaccine.

“This is bureaucratic arrogance. It’s pathetic and it’s sad,” Day said.

In New York City, a limited supply has forced hospitals and vaccination sites to cancel appointments. Many New Yorkers have been left thinking this is not where they thought they’d be one year later.

CBS2’s John Dias contributed to this report

