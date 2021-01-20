NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four years ago, Donald Trump took office promising to disrupt the status quo. And even on his last day as president he continued to break longstanding norms, skipping inaugural events.

Air Force One touched down in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday as Trump’s 1,462 days in office wound down to their end. A small crowd of his most faithful were there to show support.

“God gave us a fantastic president for four years, so why would I be sad? Anyway, I believe that he is not going away,” one supporter said.

Those comments picked up on a hint Trump dropped earlier as he prepared to leave our nation’s capital. The pre-presidential television star teased a plot twist for whenever the next episode drops.

“We will be back in some form,” he said.

Wednesday morning’s events were carefully choreographed to put the former president almost 1,000 miles south of the inauguration in D.C. Trump skipped the swearing in, but did wish new President Joe Biden well, without mentioning him by name.

“I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they’ll have great success,” Trump said.

He did follow one tradition by leaving a personal note in the oval office for his successor. He also signed more than 140 orders of pardon and clemency.

Recipients included former campaign strategist Steve Bannon, White Plains developer Al Pirro, the ex-husband of former Westchester County District Attorney Jeanine Pirro, convicted of tax evasion, and Medicare fraudster Dr. Solomon Melgen, who was tried alongside New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez, who was acquitted.

Trump also commuted the sentence of Kwame Kilpatrick, the Democratic former mayor of Detroit, who had another 20 years to serve for public corruption.

Trump’s future influence on the GOP is a chapter to be written. Ed Day, the Republican county execution in Rockland, said Wednesday was about, “It’s a page turned. And with a page turning, hopefully we see many other things happen along that line.”

Donald J. Trump, a son of Queens, is now expected to cast a long shadow from the Sunshine State.

