NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden chose to wear an outfit created by a New York City-based label on Inauguration Day.
Markarian custom designed the coat and dress set worn by Dr. Biden.
The ocean blue wool tweed set was accessorized with a matching silk face mask.
The coat had a dark blue velvet collar and cuffs, worn over a tapered dress embellished with Swarovski crystals with a chiffon bodice and scalloped skirt.
Designer Alexandra O’Neill says seeing Dr. Biden in this outfit was a surprise.
“We’ve been working with her team since December on some options, but we didn’t know it was confirmed she was wearing it,” she said. “I feel very, very humbled to be even just a small part of such a historic moment.”
O’Neill says the color blue was chosen because it signifies trust, stability and confidence.
