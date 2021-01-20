NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Students had a front row seat to history on Wednesday, as they watched the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.

Some classrooms got creative, including at one school in the Bronx, which incorporated a watch party into its lesson plan, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported.

MORE: Inauguration Day Updates: President Biden, Vice President Harris Officially Sworn Into Office

The lesson at American Dream Charter High School was not about looking back at the past, but rather experiencing history in the making.

“It’s my first time actually watching an inauguration happen. So for me to witness this historic moment in time, it’s just like an honor and absolutely exciting to watch,” 17-year-old Randy Acosta said.

MORE: ‘I’m Really Proud For The Country’: NYC Celebrates Historic Inauguration Day, Native New Yorkers’ Appearances During Ceremony

Acosta and dozens of students from his school took part in a virtual presidential inauguration watch party.

Guided by teachers and administrators, they witnessed the swearing in of Biden and Kamala Harris, the first female, Black and South Asian vice president.

“To have diversity, it expresses that there’s change coming,” 15-year-old Patricia Martinez said.

“Yeah, it was really amazing, particularly my room. Everyone just like started bursting out to like clapping,” Acosta said.

PHOTOS: Scenes From The Inauguration Of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris

“You’re going to be telling your future families, friends, those to come that you lived through this moment,” Principal Glory Carrion-Gomes said.

“Somebody that was sitting in that room with us today could be standing on that stage one day,” added Deirdra Smith, the dean of school culture.

Smith hosted the event with a goal to inspire, educate, and empower her students with a real-time lesson in democracy.

“We might not always agree with everything that our government does or says. Helping them understand that the way to get their voices heard is first by casting their vote, and then staying engaged in local politics,” Smith said.

“When I have the chance, I should vote for someone I believe who wants something good for everyone,” Martinez said.

“Everybody’s vote counts and we can all make a change,” Acosta added.

And many of the students said they can’t wait until they’re old enough to vote.

CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez contributed to this report

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK