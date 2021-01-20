NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a group of men they say beat and robbed a woman after she turned down their advances.

The attack was captured on video shortly before 6 p.m. Monday on West 128th Street in Harlem.

Police said the 31-year-old victim was trying to buy wine at a liquor store when two men started hitting on her.

The suspects then followed the woman outside, where they were joined by a third man.

Surveillance video shows the group attack the victim, kicking her multiple times. Police said one suspect bit her on the forehead.

The men allegedly stole her iPhone before fleeing on foot.

“The intrusion, the intrusion! She wasn’t doing anything but trying to buy something for herself,” one Harlem resident told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner.

“I heard the commotion, I heard all the screaming, because I live right around the corner,” witness Dolores Bethea said. “I saw a little blood on her face.”

The woman was taken to NYC Health+Hospitals/Harlem to be treated for the bite mark, pain and bruising. She was listed in stable condition.

Those who frequent the area called the incident upsetting.

“If you ignore guys, then they’ll be like, ‘You’re rude.’ But it’s just like, you don’t want to talk to them, so you keep walking. But then it shouldn’t turn out to an altercation,” one woman said.

“I hope they find them and they can have justice for the young lady, and I hope she’s OK,” another woman added.

Anyone with information about her attackers is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

