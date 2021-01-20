NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On this historic Inauguration Day, many in New York City were out celebrating the 46th president, and there were moments throughout the ceremony that left New Yorkers beaming with pride.

The swearing in of now President Joe Biden led to cheers erupting across New York City — from apartment balconies to a West Village watch party.

“It’s emotional. It’s exciting,” said Elizabeth Green, the owner of the restaurant “Planted.”

She wanted to indulge in this moment in true restaurant fashion.

“We named a couple of dishes, Biden Bowl and Kamala Melt. We got into it. We wanted to be a part of it,” Green told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

As did TriBeCa resident Lisa Resnick, who popped in to listen to the president’s message of unity.

“Everybody’s sort of broken apart and it’s not just a Band-Aid that’s gonna fix this. It’s gonna be a lot of people pulling together and unified effort, and I think between him and Harris, they’re gonna make it happen,” she said.

It was a small party but a big moment for friends witnessing history together.

“Today’s gonna be the first day that we’re gonna have a female vice president. I’m really proud for the country. I’m proud for minorities,” Upper West Side resident Preeta Sinha said.

Not everyone, however, was celebrating a new president.

“I think Trump did good at delivering on his promises. I think a lot of us were hoping to see four more years of him,” said Marc, of Fort Lee, New Jersey.

There were moments during the inauguration that stood out specifically for people CBS2 spoke to in the Bronx.

“The one thing I loved was to see JLo on stage,” Bronx resident Sharon Walker said.

Especially seeing the Bronx native incorporate Spanish in her patriotic medley.

“A little girl from the Bronx with a big dream, and she got there,” Walker said.

As did the Bronx’s Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina Supreme Court Justice, administering the vice-presidential oath to Kamala Harris, also a woman of many firsts.

“It’s empowering. It’s more than empowering, it makes me want to get out there and do something, too,” Bronx resident Siri Ojeda said.

A monumental day leaving a mark on many in the borough, this city and the country.

