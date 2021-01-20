Snow showers and even an isolated snow squall will push through this morning with just a leftover snow shower this afternoon; the main concerns will be slick roads and even reduced visibilities for a period of time. When all is said and done, snowfall amounts will range from a trace to 1″. As for temperatures, we’ll max out around 40 early this afternoon, then we’ll fall through the 30s the remainder of the afternoon. Not to mention it will be windy, so it will only feel like the 20s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and colder, but not quite as windy. Expect wind chills in the 20s/teens with even some single digits well N&W.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny and breezy with just a slight chance of a snow shower, but mainly to the north. Highs will be around 40 with wind chills in the 20s/30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and still cold. Highs will be in the low 40s with wind chills in the 20s/30s.