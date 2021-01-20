Good morning!

Today is an exciting day in the weather department because we have a chance for snow! It’s been a dry January so far. The last 30 days have only given us a trace. Paltry compared to the nor’easter in December.

Early morning hours a cold front will slide from northwest to southeast giving much of the area chance for some light snow. It shuts off by the afternoon. Not much is expected at all. We’re looking at a Trace to 1” for much of the area. Some towns north and west, paired with a little elevation could see a over an inch. Some areas, zeros.

What everybody will see, and feel are the cold temps that follow. By 8:00 tonight temps will be feeling like the teens and even single digits around the area.

We won’t get out of the 30s this weekend so keep your warm coats at the ready. G