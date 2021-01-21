NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man they say stole $200,000 from an armored car in the Bronx.

Surveillance video shows the suspect running down the street with a bag of cash.

The robbery happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday near East 167th Street and Gerard Avenue.

Police said a guard was unloading money from the armored car outside a bank.

The suspect allegedly shoved the guard and snatched a bag containing $200,000.

The guard gave chase, tackling the suspect multiple times. “I see two guys fighting in the street,” one witness told CBS2’s Nick Caloway. “He took the bag and he ran away.”

The suspect ran off, struggling to carry his huge haul.

He’s described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black mask.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.