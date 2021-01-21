NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding four people caught on video kicking and pummeling a man in the Bronx while robbing him.
According to police, it happened on Jan. 14 at 9:10 p.m. at Burke Avenue and Wallace Avenue in the Bronx.
Police say the victim was approached by the four who began attacking him. They stole the victim’s wallet and iPhone and took off down Wallace avenue.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
