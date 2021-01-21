BREAKING
Suspect Arrested In Series Of Killings At Senior Housing Complex In Brooklyn
Local News
Latest Headlines
NYPD: Kevin Gavin Killed 3 Women At Carter G. Woodson Houses, A Home For Seniors In Brooklyn
The NYPD says they've arrested a killer who preyed on victims at a home for seniors in Brooklyn.
Family Points Finger At NYCHA After Bronx Woman Falls Down Stairs And Later Dies
Dowe suffered from kidney failure and was heading to dialysis when she slipped and hit her head.
Scenes From The Inauguration Of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in on Jan. 20, 2021.
Weather
New York Weather: Cold Weekend Coming Up
CBS2's John Elliott has the latest weather forecast.
1 hour ago
New York Weather: Chilly Morning
CBS2's John Elliott has the latest weather forecast.
8 hours ago
CBS Sports Set To Air Seven Hours Of Pregame Coverage For Super Bowl LV Across TV, Streaming Platforms
CBS Sports will have seven hours worth of pregame coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m. and leading up to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 7.
New York Jets To Officially Introduce New Head Coach Robert Saleh
Robert Saleh makes history as the NFL's first Muslim head coach.
Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware Guide
Step up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.
How To: 6 Easy Steps To Make Homemade Soft Pretzels
Learn how to make your own homemade soft pretzels with these six easy steps!
Observation Deck Coming Back To 61st Floor Of Iconic Chrysler Building
One of the city's most iconic buildings is getting an observation deck for the first time in 75 years.
Try These Make-Ahead Freezer Meals Perfect For Weeknights
Set yourself up for easy weeknight dinners no matter what!
Coronavirus Cooking: The Most Searched Recipe In Every State During Quarantine
Find the most popular eats for your home state and across the country during the coronavirus quarantine.
Quarantine Recipes: How To Make Homemade Bagels
See how to make your own homemade bagels while stuck inside during quarantine.
CBS News Live Updates: COVID-19 Tops Biden’s Agenda On His First Full Day In Office
January 21, 2021 at 12:00 pm
Coronavirus
COVID Vaccine
COVID-19
Joe Biden