NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx woman who was left in a coma after falling down the stairs at her New York City Housing Authority building has died.
Eleanor Dowe’s family said she had to take the stairs from her 19th floor apartment earlier this month, because the elevators didn’t work at the Webster Houses.
Dowe suffered from kidney failure and was heading to dialysis when she slipped and hit her head.
Her family says NYCHA is accountable since Dowe had filed complaints about the elevators.
The agency said one elevator was working the day of the accident.
