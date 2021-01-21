NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Jets will officially introduce their new head coach Thursday during a virtual press conference.
Robert Saleh is the first Muslim head coach in NFL history.
MORE: Jets’ Robert Saleh Makes History As NFL’s First Muslim Head Coach
He comes to the Jets after a four-year stint as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.
Saleh will try to turn around the franchise that won just two games this past season and hasn’t made the playoffs in 10 years.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK