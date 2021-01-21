GLEN COVE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 22-year-old woman recovering from a rare brain abnormality on Long Island took a courageous step forward Thursday.
Chynna Roberson left the Emerge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Glen Cove to a round of applause.
The college student collapsed Feb. 22, 2020, because of an inoperable malformation.
Family, friends and faculty greeted her as she now heads home with her parents.
