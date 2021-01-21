Today will be partly sunny with a stray snow shower to the north. Expect highs in the low 40s with wind chills in the 20s/30s.
Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and cold. Temps will fall into the low 30s in the city with 20s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow we’ll see sun mix with clouds and isolated snow showers in the afternoon (best bet N&W). It will be cold and breezy with highs in the low 40s and wind chills in the 30s.
A colder air mass will push in tomorrow night into Saturday and deliver some of the coldest air we’ve seen this season. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 30s, but it will be blustery out there, so it will only feel like the teens and low 20s.