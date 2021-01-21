NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City has temporarily closed its vaccine centers and rescheduled thousands of appointments due to a shortage of supply.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, the city has vaccinated at least half a million people, so far. While many private clinics are still operating, that’s not the case for the 15 city-run hubs.

Twenty-three thousand appointments were rescheduled for next week, and local leaders say no new appointments will be added until this is under control.

On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio asked Washington, D.C. and the state to allow the vaccines that are earmarked for second doses to be used as the first shot for thousands of New Yorkers.

“My frustration is, a lot of vaccine — 65,000 doses — are sitting in a refrigerator on artificial reserve, when we need them right now,” he said.

MORE: As U.S. Mourns 400,000 Lives Lost, Mayor De Blasio Wants Approval To Use Vaccine Earmarked For Second Doses For First Shots

Officials insist people will get their second doses eventually, and that a slight delay is within federal guidelines.

“It was included in part of the protocols. In some of the protocols, they allowed a valid dose to be given up to seven days or even several weeks later,” said Dr. Jay Varma.

Compounding the city’s problem, a delayed shipment of over 103,000 Moderna doses.

Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state has also depleted supplies. Eighty-six percent of doses the state received have been put in people’s arms, leaving only a couple days worth.

“What’s clear now is we’re going to be going from week to week, and you will see a constant pattern of basically running out, waiting for next week’s allocation,” he said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Both the mayor and governor called on President Joe Biden to increase production any way he can.

On Twitter, New York City Councilman Mark Levine asked for consistent deliveries from the federal government, while blaming former President Donald Trump for this “mess.”

Biden has pledged 100 million vaccinations within his first 100 days of office.

“One of the big things that they’re going to have to do is just better communication,” said CBS News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook. “We have 50 different states and 50 different game plans.”

COVID VACCINE

The president’s plan calls for ramping up the vaccine supply, working with states and cities to open thousands of new vaccination centers and training an army of volunteers to administer the shots.

Later Thursday, he is expected to release a National Strategy for the COVID-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness and sign 10 executive orders.

As for New York City’s vaccination hubs, they will remain closed through Sunday.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK