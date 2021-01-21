NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD says they’ve arrested a killer who preyed on victims at a home for seniors in Brooklyn.

According to police, Kevin Gavin, 66, killed three residents at the Carter G. Woodson Houses between 2015 and 2021.

“Mr. Gavin was familiar with many of the residents in the building and ran errands for some of the elderly tenants who resided at that location,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison.

Gavin lives in the building, Harrison said. He has prior arrests, most on drug-related charges, he added.

Harrison said Gavin killed Myrtle McKenny, 82, who was found by her home health aide in her apartment in Nov. 2015. Police say they initially believed McKenny died of natural causes, but further investigation revealed a stab wound in the neck.

The second homicide victim was Jacolia James, 83, who was found by her grandson in May 2019.

“Ms. James had injuries to her face and neck which were highly suspicious,” Harrison said.

Juanita Caballero, 78, was found on Jan. 15 with a telephone cord wrapped around her neck.

“I wanted the community to know that I know how devastating these losses have been to the people of Brownsville, to the residents of those houses,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. “These women who were beloved mothers and grandmothers and neighbors, the fear that has existed in the Woodson Houses regarding what’s happening there.”

“I am confident the defendant took advantage of his relationship with these women, was allowed into their homes, and did unspeakable acts of violence against them,” Gonzalez added. “I think that this arrest will have a profound impact on the sense of public safety in Brooklyn.”

Police say they think Gavin attacked the women after arguments over money.

The case is ongoing, officials said.

