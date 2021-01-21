NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has unveiled plans for a new state-of-the-art bus terminal in Midtown.

“It will have greater capacity. It will have acres of green space, environmentally friendly. It’s going to take all the buses off the streets,” Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said.

The new transit complex would be a multi-billion dollar project with some funding from the federal government.

2021 marks our centennial year & we’re advancing our agency’s mission to keep the region moving with plans for a whole new Midtown Bus Terminal! We'll transform this outdated facility into a 21st century transit hub & source of community pride, not scorn. https://t.co/RgHk9pvWEE pic.twitter.com/aGri4X3xiy — Port Authority of NY & NJ. Wear a Face Covering. (@PANYNJ) January 22, 2021

It would accommodate electric buses and open by the year 2030.

Prior to the pandemic, 260,000 people passed through the bus terminal each day.

Port Authority was built 70 years ago and it’s had its problems. More than $100 million was spent improving the bus terminal over the past few years.

