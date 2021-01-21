NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is dead after a fire broke out overnight at a Queens home.
It happened around midnight on 148th Avenue in Rosedale.
Police said two other people who lived there managed to get out OK and were not hurt.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Exclusive: Woman Brutally Attacked At Harlem Liquor Store Says Suspect Tried To Bite Her Eye Out: ‘That’s An Animal. That’s Not A Person’
- Capitol Chaos: Upper East Side Man Samuel Fisher Taken Into Custody By FBI
- 3 National Guard Members Killed In Helicopter Crash In New York
However, a 56-year-old man was found dead on the top floor.
Fire marshals are now trying to determine what caused the fire.