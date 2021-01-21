CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is dead after a fire broke out overnight at a Queens home.

It happened around midnight on 148th Avenue in Rosedale.

Police said two other people who lived there managed to get out OK and were not hurt.

However, a 56-year-old man was found dead on the top floor.

Fire marshals are now trying to determine what caused the fire.

