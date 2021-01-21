CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Manhattan, New York, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows a quick-thinking officer during an attack at a subway station in Manhattan.

Body cameras caught the moment a suspect pushed a woman into an oncoming 6 train at 59th Street on Tuesday night.

Video shows the officer run over moments later to arrest the suspect, a 33-year-old woman.

The victim, a 31-year-old woman, went to a local hospital to be treated for injuries to her arm.

