NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows a quick-thinking officer during an attack at a subway station in Manhattan.
Body cameras caught the moment a suspect pushed a woman into an oncoming 6 train at 59th Street on Tuesday night.
Video shows the officer run over moments later to arrest the suspect, a 33-year-old woman.
The victim, a 31-year-old woman, went to a local hospital to be treated for injuries to her arm.
