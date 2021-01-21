CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
MENDON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — First responders and residents lined up for a procession as the remains of three National Guard members who were killed in a helicopter crash in upstate New York were taken to the medical examiner’s office.

The U.S. Army National Guard helicopter went down Wednesday night in Mendon, about 20 miles south of Rochester.

The guardsmen were on a routine training mission.

Their names have not yet been released.

The U.S. Army is leading the investigation.

