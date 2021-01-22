NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old who has autism.
Brianvel Casanova was last seen in the Claremont section of the Bronx around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
Police say Brianvel ran from his aide near Claremont Parkway and Webster Avenue.
He is described as 5’3″ tall, 160 lbs. and was wearing a black North Face jacket, blue pants, black boots and a camouflage backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Missing Person Squad at 718-378-8083 or call 911.
