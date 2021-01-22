NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As we previously reported, New York and surrounding areas are wondering if they will have enough vaccine to meet the demand.
Still there are questions: Why not vaccinate young people who are out and about, and will the vaccine keep you from transmitting COVID to others?
CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez has those answers.
Our first question comes from Erica, who asks “Why don’t we prioritize vaccines for young people? After all, they’re the ones out and about spreading the virus to others.”
There are good reasons for and against prioritizing almost any group for a vaccine. Indonesia does plan to vaccinate its young, working-age population before the at-risk elderly, while in New Jersey the debate is should smokers get a shot ahead of teachers because they’re at greater risk for lethal COVID pneumonia. Every group has valid reasons for moving up in line, so there’s no right answer as vaccine supplies are limited.
But an important consideration in answering Erica’s question is actually part of what Robin asks: “Can a vaccinated person still spread corona to others?”
The short and unsatisfying answer unfortunately is: We don’t know – at least not yet.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been very good at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 disease, including severe COVID-19. However, the clinical trials did not measure whether a person who is vaccinated is less likely to spread the virus to someone else.
It’s theoretically possible that a vaccinated person could still harbor the coronavirus, not get sick from it because of the vaccine, but still be able to spread it.
We will eventually know whether a vaccinated but still infectious population actually exists but until we get that answer, it argues against vaccinating a younger, super-spreader population. They’re at lower risk for serious disease and a vaccine should protect them but we don’t know if the vaccine will keep them from spreading the virus to more vulnerable populations.
Do you have a COVID vaccine question for Dr. Max? Let us know!
