NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in his Brooklyn apartment.

Police say the victim had a mental disability and his body was discovered by his home health aide.

The NYPD crime scene unit investigated at a building on the corner of St. Marks and Rochester avenues in Crown Heights, where a 46-year-old resident was found dead around 10:40 a.m. Friday.

“It’s rough out here ’cause of COVID, but this world is so mean,” one man said.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman has been told the victim’s home health aide found his body tied up and face down on his living room floor.

“I couldn’t see nobody bothering him ’cause he was to himself,” neighbor Prentis Holder said.

Holder says the victim lived in the building around five years. He often saw his neighbor going to work each morning.

“He was a good guy. He was a nice young man. He stayed to himself. He had a job, and he was very independent. And I dunno why this happened,” Holder said.

The victim’s name is being held until his family is notified. Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK