NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York City Department of Sanitation employee has been charged for taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to a federal court filing, Dominick Madden, 43, traveled to Washington, D.C. on the day of the incident while he was on sick leave from work.

Surveillance video shows a man, believed to be Madden wearing a QAnon sweatshirt, entering and leaving the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Those images match similar pictures of Madden that were posted on social media.

Madden has been suspended by the sanitation department and is expected to appear virtually in federal court in Brooklyn on Friday.

