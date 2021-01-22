CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Feeling lucky?

More than $1 billion is up for grabs Friday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot has snowballed to an estimated $1 billion, or $739.6 million if the cash option is selected.

It’s only the third time in history that a lotto jackpot his hit $1 billion, and the second highest Mega Million jackpot ever.

The top Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion in 2018. There was one winning ticket sold in South Carolina.

You still have time to grab a ticket – the drawing is Friday night.

We’ll have the winning numbers for you during CBS2 News at 11 p.m.

