NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some changes are coming for high school sports next month in New York state.
Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher risk sports may take part in individual or distanced group training.
This includes football, wrestling, ice hockey, basketball, volleyball and cheerleading.
Teams may also take part in competitions and tournaments as permitted by local health authorities.
Officials must consider whether new variants of COVID-19 have been identified in the area, along with local rates of COVID-19 transmission.
