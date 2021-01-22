NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for three people wanted in connection with an alleged home invasion in the Bronx.
It happened in the Wakefield section on Jan. 2.
According to police, the men knocked on the door of an apartment near White Plains Road and East 240th Street.
A 27-year-old man answered the door and the suspects forced their way inside.
The three then told the man and two others – a woman and a 7-year-old boy – to cover their faces while they stole money, a game console, a watch and a gold chain, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
