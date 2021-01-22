NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a woman they say may have been abducted at a City MD in Auburndale, Queens.
According to police, the woman was unlocking the door of the City MD where she works when she was apparently abducted by her ex-boyfriend.
It happened around 7:15 a.m. at 191st Street and Northern Boulevard.
The victim is 28. Her name and description have not been released.
The woman reportedly had domestic abuse issues with the suspect in the past.
Police are looking for a black Mercedes with Florida license plates NLC095.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.
More From CBS New York:
- Exclusive: Woman Brutally Attacked At Harlem Liquor Store Says Suspect Tried To Bite Her Eye Out: ‘That’s An Animal. That’s Not A Person’
- Stimulus Check Update: When Could The Third Payment Arrive?
- New York City Temporarily Closes 15 Vaccine Hubs, Cancels Thousands Of Appointments Due To Shortage