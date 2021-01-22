NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man from Rockland County and a woman from New Jersey have been arrested for allegedly taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Christopher M. Kelly, who is believed to be from New City, was charged in U.S. District Court in Washington D.C.

READ: Christopher Kelly criminal complaint (pdf)

Court documents say Kelly appears to have traveled to the Capitol with his brother, a former NYPD officer.

PHOTOS: FBI Searching For Suspects Who Stormed U.S. Capitol Building

According to the affidavit, a confidential source had been providing information to the FBI since 2019, including screenshots of Kelly’s Facebook page. Investigators later got a warrant to review the accused’s account.

One post from Dec. 28 reads: “‘When good men do nothing, evil triumphs. Evil, sin and sinful men must be opposed. God commands those who are good, not just to avoid evil but actively oppose it.’ Where will you be on 1/6?”

#BREAKING Christopher M Kelly of #RocklandCounty NY charged for participating in Jan 6 #CapitolRiot. Court docs show Feds accessed his @facebook account to retrieve incriminating messages. Documents say he was with his brother, a former @NYPDnews officer. pic.twitter.com/fw9Vw8UDmp — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) January 21, 2021

CRISIS IN THE CAPITOL

On Jan. 4, Kelly allegedly wrote, “I’ll be with ex NYPD and some proud boys. This will be the most historic event of my life.”

Another posted in a messenger group chat on the day of the riot says, in part, “Taking this back by force now, no more bs.”

Kelly has been charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, unlawful entry to restricted building or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct.

A New Jersey resident is also charged with violent entry. The woman posted pictures of herself at the Capitol on Facebook. She appeared in court Wednesday and was released on an unsecured bond.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK