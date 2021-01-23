CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person is hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after a shooting in Brooklyn.

It happened near Watkins Street and Hegeman Avenue in the Brownsville section just after 10 p.m. Friday.

The victim is being treated at Brookdale Hospital.

There was no word Saturday morning from police on what led to the shooting or if any arrests were made.

