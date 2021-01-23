NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — Health experts are warning mutations of coronavirus spread faster than the original virus and may be more deadly.

Two cases of the U.K. variant have been found in New Jersey, just as Gov. Phil Murphy warns the state is running out of the vaccine, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Saturday.

Health care workers received their first dose of the vaccine 28 days ago at a center in Newark. On Saturday, they were grateful to be back for their second dose, as the state and country continue to deal with a shortage.

Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine continues to outpace supply.

Hundreds lined up Friday outside International High School in Paterson, New Jersey. Some arrived before the crack of dawn.

“You wanted me here at 1:00 in the morning? I would have been here at 1:00 in the morning,” one person said.

The school is a first-come, first-serve COVID vaccine clinic run by the city, at least until the doses run out. Only eligible Paterson residents could line up.

“I prefer to have vaccines in people’s arms than having it lying around in the shelves of refrigerators,” said Dr. Paul Persaud, Health Officer of the City of Paterson.

Dr. Persaud said some elderly and low-income residents might not have access to online vaccine registrations, many of which are overwhelmed already. So, this is one way of speeding up the process.

“I’m happy,” said Dora Medrano of Paterson. “And God bless.”

“I’m very happy. I’m glad that I finally did it. I still worry about it but, you’ve just got to wait and be patient,” said Alfredo Morales.

Patience will be critical since access to the vaccine remains incredibly limited statewide.

Hole Name Medical Center in Teaneck completely ran out of doses Friday and officials don’t know when the next shipment will come in.

Valley Hospital in Ridgewood also ran out of vaccines.

Meantime, New Jersey became the latest state to report cases of the more contagious U.K. variant. Two people have tested positive according to state health officials. They expect that number to increase.

The vaccine shortage is also impacting New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo predicted the state would be out of vaccine doses by Friday, Jan. 22. Thousands of vaccination appointments were rescheduled to next week and several vaccination centers temporarily closed.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.

