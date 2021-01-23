NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man charged in the Capitol riot is now accused of threatening Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
The FBI says 34-year-old Garret Miller, of Texas, tweeted, “Assassinate AOC.”
He was arrested Friday.
Miller is also accused of threatening a U.S. Capitol police officer on Instagram.
He faces five federal counts. A court hearing is scheduled for Monday.
