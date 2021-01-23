NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a string of robberies that have taken place inside a Queens park this month.

There have been four incidents inside Kissena Corridor Park in Flushing in the past three weeks.

The first incident happened around 1 p.m. on Jan. 8. Police say one individual ran up to a 21-year-old woman in the park near Oak Avenue and Colden Street and snatched her phone out of her hand. The individual then ran out of the park, got into a gold-colored Toyota Camry and fled the scene.

On Jan. 11, just before 6 p.m., two individuals allegedly approached a 58-year-old man inside the park near 56th Road and 146th Street and demanded money. They then punched the man in the face, grabbed the man’s wallet and ran off.

Police say the wallet contained $70 cash and a gift card.

There were two burglaries in the park near 56th Road and 146th Street on Jan. 15.

Around 2:20 p.m., three individuals allegedly approached a 59-year-old man, punched him in the face and grabbed his wallet. Police say the individuals took $150 cash and ran off.

A short time later, three individuals allegedly assaulted an 18-year-old man as he was riding his bike and stole his wallet, which contained $23 in cash and a debit card.

Police say the debit card was used inside a pizza shop on Sutphin Boulevard around 5 p.m. that day.

All three individuals are believed to be teenagers.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

