NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a winner in the third-biggest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.
The ticket for the $1 billion Mega Millions prize was sold in Michigan, but Friday night’s drawing had some smaller prize winners in our area.
The winning numbers were 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and the Mega Ball 24.
That's right, not one but two winners! The 1/22 Mega Millions drawing had a $1,000,000 second prize winning ticket sold in Brooklyn, NY and a $1,000,000 second prize winning ticket sold in Astoria, NY. #newyorklottery pic.twitter.com/agdDf28JBm
— New York Lottery (@newyorklottery) January 23, 2021
A $1 million ticket was sold at a gas station in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, and a second $1 million ticket was sold at Moonlight Deli in Astoria, Queens.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Exclusive: Woman Brutally Attacked At Harlem Liquor Store Says Suspect Tried To Bite Her Eye Out: ‘That’s An Animal. That’s Not A Person’
- NYC Business Owners Embracing New Strategies To Avoid Closing Their Doors During COVID Pandemic
- Nassau County Taxpayers Shocked By First Bills After Massive Reassessment: ‘It’s Unfeasible’