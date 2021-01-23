CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a winner in the third-biggest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The ticket for the $1 billion Mega Millions prize was sold in Michigan, but Friday night’s drawing had some smaller prize winners in our area.

The winning numbers were 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and the Mega Ball 24.

A $1 million ticket was sold at a gas station in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, and a second $1 million ticket was sold at Moonlight Deli in Astoria, Queens.

