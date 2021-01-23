CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify individuals wanted in connection to a shooting that took place early New Year’s Day in Queens.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. at on 37th Avenue near 12th Street in Long Island City.

Police are trying to identify individuals wanted in connection to a shooting that took place early New Year’s Day in Queens. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

According to police, one individual fired several shots at a group standing on the sidewalk, striking a 19-year-old man in the stomach.

Someone who was with the victim then returned fire.

Police say the initial shooter got into a gray four-door Infiniti and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local medical center in stable condition.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

