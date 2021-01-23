NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man shot by a stray bullet on the Upper West Side in December while doing a food delivery is speaking out.

“I don’t forget what happen that day,” Pedro Aguilar said.

Aguilar will never forget what happened on Dec. 11; he was shot while delivering food to people in need, a day that changed him.

“I’m not the same guy. I was a happy guy all the time, making jokes,” he told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

And now, he’s constantly asking the question…

“Why me? I don’t do anything wrong to the other people. I just do my job, helping people to survive this pandemic,” Aguilar said.

The 41-year-old, who was working for the West Side Campaign Against Hunger, parked the truck on West 64th Street right outside NYCHA’s Amsterdam Houses. He and another staffer were delivering boxes of food around noon and heard gunshots. He knew he was hit.

“I thought, ‘I’m not gonna make it’ … I just say, God, if today is my time to go with you, I’m ready for it, but if not, please God, give me my second chance,” Aguilar said.

In that moment, laying face down, he thought of his father, who just died in April from COVID days after he started his job.

Aguilar was rushed to the hospital, where he had surgery and stayed for a week.

“The doctor said, ‘You are very lucky guy,'” Aguilar said.

The doctor explained the bullet went from Aguilar’s back straight through his shoulder, missing his spine and heart, just grazing his lung.

Aguilar is still in a lot of pain and can’t work. Neither can his wife, caring for him and their kids.

“All I want is to get better,” he said.

LINK: Tracking Shootings In NYC

And he wants to meet the person who shot him.

“I just want to tell him I forgive him,” Aguilar said.

Police say another 33-year-old man was shot in the arm that day.

It’s believed four men pulled up in a van and one started shooting. It’s unclear who the target was. Investigators are still looking for the suspects.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family with medical bills and loss of income. In a month, it raised more than $50,000. Visit gofundme.com/f/prqnx-help-for-pedro to donate.

