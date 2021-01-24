NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD released surveillance video of suspects believed to be connected to a stolen police cruiser that was discovered on cinder blocks in the Bronx.

In all, police say they are looking for four people connected the incident.

They include a man seen in the video wearing a red beanie and a gray shirt with white stripes on the sleeves; a woman wearing a black hoodie and blue pants; and a man in a black hoodie and blue pants. The fourth suspect remains unknown, according to police.

MORE: Stolen Unmarked NYPD Cruiser Found On Cinder Blocks In Bronx Neighborhood

Police said the suspects somehow got into the unmarked Ford Taurus when it was parked near East 167th Street and Fox Street around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 19. The car, according to police, was taken to a parking lot on Boone Avenue where it was disassembled.

CBS2 obtained photos of the damaged car that was found on Jan. 22.

Stolen Unmarked NYPD Cruiser Found On Cinder Blocks In Bronx Neighborhood CBS2 obtained photos of the damage after the car was found completely stripped on cinder blocks in the Bronx.

Stolen Unmarked NYPD Cruiser Found On Cinder Blocks In Bronx Neighborhood CBS2 obtained photos of the damage after the car was found completely stripped on cinder blocks in the Bronx.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK: