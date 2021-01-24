NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A trio is wanted by police in connection with a string of violent robberies inside and near a sprawling Queens park.

With its inviting nature path and block long playground, Kissena Corridor Park could definitely do without three regular visitors police have identified as teenaged robbery suspects.

MORE: Police Investigating String Of Robberies Inside Queens Park

Investigators say within this month they have assaulted people and took their belongings, most often in the middle of the day, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported.

Some Flushing residents who live near the park were hearing about it for the first time on Sunday.

Police said at around lunchtime on Jan. 8, at the corner of Oak Avenue and Colden Street, a 21-year-old woman had her phone grabbed out of her hand by the suspects.

The violence escalated three days later, when police said the teens struck again closer to dinnertime.

It happened along a path, where a 58-year-old man was punched in the face and robbed of his wallet.

Police said the teens returned to the same interior park location near 56th Road and 146th Street in the midday hours of Jan. 15, first assaulting a 59-year-old man and taking his wallet, and soon after robbing an 18-year-old of his wallet.

After the first incident the suspects were seen driving away in a gold-colored sedan.

And police said a victim’s credit card was used at a nearby pizza place on Jan. 16.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:

Carlin talked to some residents who said they like the path for exercise and to use a shortcut, but now they avoid it.

“I’m scared. I don’t wanna go. I go the other way,” one woman said.

“My mom does use that path, just not at night,” Flushing resident Yi Yan added.

Residents have been reminded that the crimes took place in daytime hours three out of the four times, and police want everyone to be on the lookout for the three suspects, described as at least 16, but no more than 19 years old.

“Awareness is always good, especially for keeping communities safe,” resident Roger Tano said.

Police said one teen had on a dark-colored hoodie with white and red lettering on it, jeans and white sneakers.

Another wore a pink hoodie with a black jacket over the top, with black pants and sneakers.

The third had on a puffy blue coat.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

CBS2’s Dave Carlin contributed to this report