By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody! Make sure you’re bundled up because it’s downright brutal this morning! Feeling close to 0 in spots despite clear skies.
Expect bright sunshine through the day but gusty winds and cold air will feel frigid… Temps will be in the mid 30s, feeling like teens and 20s once again.
Monday will start off bright but with clouds filling in later in the day. Winds will be much lighter, but it’ll still be cold in the upper 30s. Late Monday night a few snow showers are possible, lasting into Tuesday… Stay tuned!
