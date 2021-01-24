CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a man connected to an alleged assault on the subway.

It happened on a Q train at the Kings Highway station in Brooklyn around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 23.

The NYPD is searching for a man connected to an alleged assault on a Q train in Brooklyn on Jan. 23, 2021. (credit: NYPD)

According to police, a man grabbed a 21-year-old woman’s chest as she was getting off the train. Police said he was sitting next to her and  stayed on board after the incident.

The woman was not hurt, police said.

Police believe the man they are looking for is approximately 45 years old, 6’0″ tall, and 200 lbs.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

