NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a man connected to an alleged assault on the subway.
It happened on a Q train at the Kings Highway station in Brooklyn around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 23.
According to police, a man grabbed a 21-year-old woman’s chest as she was getting off the train. Police said he was sitting next to her and stayed on board after the incident.
The woman was not hurt, police said.
Police believe the man they are looking for is approximately 45 years old, 6’0″ tall, and 200 lbs.
Anyone who has information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:
- Exclusive: Woman Brutally Attacked At Harlem Liquor Store Says Suspect Tried To Bite Her Eye Out: ‘That’s An Animal. That’s Not A Person’
- Gov. Cuomo Urges New Yorkers To Get COVID Vaccine: ‘We’ll Make It Accessible, But We Need You To Accept It’
- NYPD: Group Assaults Man, Robs Him Of Phone, Clothes In Chinatown