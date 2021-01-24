SELDEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of cars have been damaged on Long Island in a vandalism spree police say has spread through two towns.

It happened in neighborhoods in Selden and Port Jefferson Station. Police said both locations were targeted by a vandal or vandals in the early morning hours on Saturday, CBS2’s Cory James reported Sunday.

Police released an image of the vehicle they believe the suspects took off in.

According to authorities, the person or people in the red SUV used what appears to be a BB gun to shoot out windows of cars and at least one home between 1:20 a.m. and 3:20 a.m.

Suffolk County police said there were total of close to 40 incidents that occurred on Jayne Boulevard, Superior Street, Magnolia Drive, and Stuyvesant Drive.

Some neighbors that spoke to James did not want to go on camera, but said they had heard about what happened and found it to be very disturbing.

There were no reports of any injuries. Suffolk County police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

CBS2’s Cory James contributed to this report

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK: