By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Terrifying moments were caught on camera at the scene of a fire in Brooklyn.

An air conditioning unit fell on top of an FDNY firefighter on Monday morning.

Officials said the firefighter was rushed to a hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

More than 100 firefighters responded to a house fire at 20th Avenue and 85th Street in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn.

Five other firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

