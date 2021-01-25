NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Terrifying moments were caught on camera at the scene of a fire in Brooklyn.
An air conditioning unit fell on top of an FDNY firefighter on Monday morning.
Officials said the firefighter was rushed to a hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
More than 100 firefighters responded to a house fire at 20th Avenue and 85th Street in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn.
Five other firefighters were treated for minor injuries.
