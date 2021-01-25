NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A seemingly random attack was caught on camera in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx.

Police are searching for the suspect seen in surveillance video sucker-punching a stranger.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan reports, surveillance video shows a man punch a random stranger so hard in the Bronx, the victim collapses onto the sidewalk with a broken jaw.

As the victim struggles to stand, the suspect appears to go after him a second time, sending the injured 47-year-old running for safety.

Neighbors who watched the video were left disturbed, but hardly surprised.

“It’s the usual around here,” one person said.

“You tend to see this a lot around here, to be honest. It just gets worse and worse,” said Sean Jaiman.

The attack happened Wednesday around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the victim was walking near the corner of East 176th street and Townsend Avenue when he ran into a group of four men.

One of them punched the victim without provocation, then walked away nonchalantly.

“That’s why I always tell everybody stay protected and always watch where you’re walking,” Jamain said.

“If you suspect somebody when maybe I’m coming this way and they are coming that, if I see they are not walking properly, I change my route,” one person said.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find the man responsible for the assault.

But neighbors say the other three men pictured on surveillance are also responsible, for watching and doing nothing.

“They’re cowards, or maybe they don‘t want to get themselves in trouble,” one person said.

“They probably knew that their friend, or whoever it was with them, was going to do something like that. Or they didn’t stop him from doing anything, so they are complicit with him,” said another.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Christina Fan contributed to this report.