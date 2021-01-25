NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are still searching for around a dozen people suspected in a brutal attack in Chinatown.

According to the NYPD, the group attacked a 26-year-old man near Canal and Allen streets around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 22.

Video shows the victim ran from the group before he was pulled to the ground. Attackers kicked and stomped on him.

The victim was also allegedly cut with a sharp object.

The group stole the man’s phone, along with his pants, underwear and shoes, police said.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition with injuries to his head, torso and hands.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

