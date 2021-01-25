CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Assault, Chinatown, Local TV, Manhattan, New York, NYPD, robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are still searching for around a dozen people suspected in a brutal attack in Chinatown.

According to the NYPD, the group attacked a 26-year-old man near Canal and Allen streets around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 22.

Video shows the victim ran from the group before he was pulled to the ground. Attackers kicked and stomped on him.

Police say a man was assaulted and robbed by a group of people in Chinatown on Jan. 22, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

The victim was also allegedly cut with a sharp object.

The group stole the man’s phone, along with his pants, underwear and shoes, police said.

Police say a man was assaulted and robbed by a group of people in Chinatown on Jan. 22, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition with injuries to his head, torso and hands.

Police say a man was assaulted and robbed by a group of people in Chinatown on Jan. 22, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Anyone who has information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:

CBSNewYork Team