ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Restaurant Week is upon us, offering eight days of deals to help our struggling chefs and waiters.

From Sunday to Sunday is the best time to support local businesses, or make donations to the Independent Restaurant Coalition, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Monday.

With all the uncertainty surrounding local restaurants, a new winter Long Island Restaurant Week has been launched. Whether it be outdoors, indoors, take-out, or delivery, there is something for everyone.

For a fixed price, patrons will get great deals, discounts and more.

Unlike in New York City, diners are welcome inside Nassau County and Suffolk County restaurants. Capacity is at 50% and all eateries pledge to follow all COVID-19 rules.

“Absolutely, contact tracing is done. Our job is to keep our guests and employees safe. That’s the most important thing that we can do in these very challenging times,” said George Korten, president of George Martin Restaurant.

George Martin has a special menu through Sunday. It is one of 100 restaurants in Rockville Centre. Most are a short walk from the Long Island Rail Road station.

Last week, Long Island had the highest seven-day COVID positivity rate in the state. However, Nassau’s latest numbers have dropped to 5.7% and restaurants have been deemed safe by the health department.

County Executive Laura Curran said only 1.4% of COVID cases were traced to restaurants, adding, “Compare that to 74% — 74% — that were traced back to social gatherings.”

Most local residents McLogan spoke to said they are all for supporting restaurants right now.

“I’d definitely come in and support as long as we’re wearing masks,” one person said.

“Lowering prices might entice more customers,” another said.

“It keeps the whole culture of a community together,” another said.

“If you don’t feel comfortable, please call up and you can get take-out food and bring it home,” Rockville Centre Mayor Francis X. Murray said.

Take-out, delivery, and dine-in all have special Restaurant Week options on Long Island.

“It’s a great opportunity to enjoy Restaurant Week and be home and be safe,” one woman said.

“You have to eat and they need your help. Let’s bring this together,” Curran added.

Many restaurants are offering fixed-price three-course dining experiences, with options ranging from $25 to $42.

Owners said they hope it makes a real difference.

CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan contributed to this report

