NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA is one of the many essential agencies that has lost workers to the pandemic.
Monday, it unveiled a tribute to the colleagues that gave so much.
“Travels Far” honors the 136 MTA employees who have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Watch: Travels Far memorial to MTA employees who died of COVID
The memorial is built around photos shared by family members and named after a poem commissioned for the project.
The eight minute video is now running on digital screens at 107 subway stations. It will play at three different times a day through Feb. 7.
CLICK HERE for more information.
