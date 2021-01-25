CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, MTA, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA is one of the many essential agencies that has lost workers to the pandemic.

Monday, it unveiled a tribute to the colleagues that gave so much.

“Travels Far” honors the 136 MTA employees who have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The memorial is built around photos shared by family members and named after a poem commissioned for the project.

The eight minute video is now running on digital screens at 107 subway stations. It will play at three different times a day through Feb. 7.

